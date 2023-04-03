Trump Legal Trouble: Ongoing Investigations Facing the Former President

In an unprecedented moment in history, former President Donald Trump travels to New York City ahead of the expected criminal arraignment on charges contained in a Manhattan grand jury indictment.

This marks the first-ever criminal charges against a president in United States history. The decision by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg involves $130,000 in hush money payments to adult porn star Stormy Daniels and payments attorney Michael Cohen allegedly made on Trump's behalf.

According to NBC News, the former President faces over 30 counts related to his role in the alleged campaign pay-off, in which Trump persistently denies any wrongdoing. Trump departs from Mar-a-Lago in Florida and arrives at Trump Tower Monday ahead of the Tuesday courtroom appearance.

While campaigning a third time for a second run at the White House, early fundraising numbers question if this legal action will help or hinder Trump -- having raised over $4 million a day in a "surge of grassroots contributions" after the Manhattan indictment, according to a release by the Trump Organization.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

But the Manhattan hush money probe is just one of several legal issues troubling Trump.

Handling Official Documents

A special counsel Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is investigating the former President for retaining top government and classified documents at Trump's Florida estate.

Last August, FBI agents raided the Mar-a-Lago home and took upwards of 30 boxes full of secret material -- over 100 documents marked classified -- mixed with newspapers and personal items. It is illegal to hold classified records.

January 6 Insurrection

Smith is also leading an investigation into Trump's actions during the U.S. capitol attack on January 6, in addition to possible moves to overturn the 2020 election, in which Trump still claims that he was robbed.

Federal prosecutors are narrowing attention on a ploy by Trump allies to present several fake presidential electors in battleground states who falsely stated that current President Joe Biden had lost the 2020 election.

Georgia 2020 Election

After the 2020 election loss, Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” to reverse Biden's win in the state.

The Jan. 2 phone call became key evidence in the Atlanta-area special grand jury questioning whether potential crimes were committed during the pressure campaign.

$250 Million Lawsuit in NY

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the former President, three of his eldest children and the Trump Organization over an alleged decade-long scheme seeking bank loans and tax evasion.

"Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us," James said in a press conference last year.

James announced the $250 million fine and ban on Trump's business in the state of New York. The civil trial is scheduled in state court for October.

E. Jean Carroll

A civil trial is set to start on April 25 in New York involving former journalist and magazine writer E. Jean Carroll, who is accusing Trump of defamation and sexual assault.

A second defamation case involves Carroll who claims that Trump raped her in the high-end NYC department store Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

Westchester Golf Course

In the fall of 2021, Westchester District Attorney Miriam "Mimi" Rocah announced her examination into the Trump National Golf Club Westchester for misled property value and tax assessments regarding the sports club in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.