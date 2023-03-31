Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Trump Indictment

Manhattan DA Bragg to House Republicans: Back Off, You Have No Authority Here

Donald Trump is the first current or former president in U.S. history to face a criminal indictment

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fresh off securing an indictment of Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is blasting congressional Republicans trying to force him to testify about his investigation into the former president.

On March 20, three Republican committee chairmen -- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil -- sent Bragg a letter accusing him of "an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority" and requesting he testify about the grand jury probe into Trump.

The DA's office blasted the request as inappropriate, and the two sides have been in a letter-writing back-and-forth ever since about whether Congress even has the right to request the DA's testimony in the first place.

On Friday Bragg's staff doubled down, writing the three chairmen to tell them that Trump had been indicted and would have an opportunity to defend himself in court.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"What neither Mr. Trump nor Congress may do is interfere with the ordinary course of proceedings in New York State," the letter from the DA's general counsel Leslie Dubeck reads.

It goes on to make various legal arguments about states' sovereign powers and limits on congressional incursion into those authorities.

"The Committees' attempted interference with an ongoing state criminal investigation - and now prosecution - is an unprecedented and illegitimate incursion on New York's sovereign interests," the letter adds.

Trump Indictment: The Latest

Trump Indictment 3 hours ago

Sources: Trump Indicted on Document Fraud-Related Charges, No Unsealing Expected Today

Trump Indictment 13 hours ago

Trump Was Indicted. So Now What? A Look at Next Steps

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

Trump Likely to Face Same Judge Who Presided Over Trump Organization Tax Fraud Trial

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Trump IndictmentCongressAlvin Bragg
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us