Judge Approves ‘Crime Fraud Exception' in Special Counsel Probe of Trump Classified Documents

Special Counsel Jack Smith's office presented sufficient evidence to establish that former President Donald Trump committed a crime through his attorneys, a U.S. district judge ruled Friday night, a source briefed on the proceedings confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell wasn't ruling on whether Trump was guilty of a crime, but making a decision about whether his attorney could be compelled to testify.
As a result of the decision, Howell ruled in favor of applying the “crime fraud” exception to Trump’s attorney-client privilege and ordered Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before the federal grand jury.
