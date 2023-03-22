Donald Trump

Judge Approves ‘Crime Fraud Exception' in Special Counsel Probe of Trump Classified Documents

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell wasn't ruling on whether Trump was guilty of a crime, but making a decision about whether his attorney could be compelled to testify

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Special Counsel Jack Smith's office presented sufficient evidence to establish that former President Donald Trump committed a crime through his attorneys, a U.S. district judge ruled Friday night, a source briefed on the proceedings confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell wasn't ruling on whether Trump was guilty of a crime, but making a decision about whether his attorney could be compelled to testify.

As a result of the decision, Howell ruled in favor of applying the “crime fraud” exception to Trump’s attorney-client privilege and ordered Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before the federal grand jury.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made a statement about the FBI search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday.
