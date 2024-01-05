emergency

Injuries reported in tour bus rollover crash on New York Thruway

At least one of the victims was believed to be seriously hurt

By NBC New York Staff

Multiple people were hurt, at least one of them seriously, when their tour bus was involved in a rollover crash on a highway about an hour north of Albany, New York, Friday, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the accident on I-87 between Warrensburg and Lake George happened early in the afternoon. It's not clear what caused the crash. One person was said to have been airlifted to a hospital.

Local officials estimated there were another 20 or so injuries, but the extent of those injuries wasn't known.

New York State Police and Department of Transportation crews responded and were performing rescue operations in the aftermath, Hochul said. Southbound I-87 is closed between exits 23 and 22 to assist in their efforts.

Witness video from the scene shows a heavy emergency response. The tour bus appears flipped on its side on one of the highway banks, as crews move stretchers and debris around the shuttered lanes.

Road closures were expected to last some time.

"I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders," Hochul, a Democrat, said.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, also a Democrat, echoed those sentiments and said he was "praying for everyone involved."

It wasn't clear how many people were on the bus or where they were headed. No information on injuries or other details on the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

The NTSB, which sent a team to New York City Friday to investigate Thursday's derailment in Manhattan, said it is monitoring the bus crash.

