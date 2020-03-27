‘Too Many Are Dying Alone’: NYC Loses More in 2 Weeks to COVID-19 Than to Homicides Last Year

What to Know The tri-state area has nearly 50,000 COVID-19 cases and 600 deaths to date, with New York City accounting for most of the increasing toll

Right now, New York state has about half of all cases in America; it has nearly 6x more cases than the 2nd hardest-hit state, which is New Jersey

President Trump has approved major disaster declarations for the two states, which say they are in dire need of funding and life-saving supplies like ventilators

President Trump sent a letter to America's governors Thursday saying his administration was working to publish a new set of federal guidelines on social distancing -- one that would evaluate risk at a county level -- as part of his effort to relax current national restrictions. For the hardest-hit states in America -- New York and New Jersey -- the word "relax" is hardly the first that comes to mind to describe a pandemic that shows no signs of ebbing.

To think -- it was only four weeks ago that no one (at least none we knew of) had been diagnosed with COVID-19. That was four weeks ago. Now there are nearly 40,000 sick and 500 dead in New York alone -- and makeshift morgues are being set up outside besieged hospitals to handle the influx of the dead. In an increasing number of cases, loved ones don't even get a chance to say goodbye.

"Too many people are dying alone," emergency room physician Dr. Kamini Doobay told the AP. "It’s been incredibly painful to see the suffering of family members who I call from the ICU, hearing the tears, crying with them on the phone. It's one of the most horrific things."

As of Thursday evening, nearly 39,000 cases had been confirmed in New York, an increase of more than 6,000 from the night before. At least 466 people have died. The city, impaired by the density that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places, bears the brunt of the impact, with over 23,000 cases across the five boroughs as of Thursday night.

The mayor's office said Thursday night the death toll had soared to 365 — that's almost a third of the total fatalities nationwide, according to NBC News estimates. Fifty more people have died in the city over the past three weeks as a result of COVID-19 than the city's entire homicide total for 2019.

There is little belief that things can get back to normal by Easter, as President Trump has said. Mayor Bill de Blasio, asked on "Good Morning America" Thursday morning if the city will be effectively shut down through May, said bluntly "I think we have to be ready for that."

More than 10 percent of NYPD cops and FDNY members were out sick as of Thursday, and while not all of those are because of COVID-19, between the two departments more than 400 people have been infected.

The signs of strain are everywhere, lines of people to get tested stretching around city blocks before sunrise, including at Elmhurst Hospital, which reported 13 fatalities in a single day; doctors describe their ERs as "apocalyptic;" adult children begging to see their parents in nursing homes; healthcare workers treating patients on end, venting their desperation and fear on social media.

Some have called coronavirus "the humanitarian mission of our lifetimes." Others have described it as "the greatest humanitarian crisis in a century."

Right now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio say they have enough supplies to get hospitals what they need right now. But "right now" gets more taxing with each day. New York doesn't have enough to last much longer, given an infection rate that Cuomo said earlier this week "continues unabated."

De Blasio said Friday he expects that half of New York City residents will ultimately be infected with the coronavirus. That's more than 4 million people -- and at the current mortality rate, would suggest nearly 80,000 deaths.

Hunt for Hospital Beds -- and Ventilators

New York state has a new goal — to get 1,000-plus bed overflow facilities in all five boroughs as well as in Westchester, Suffolk, Nassau and Rockland counties, Cuomo said Thursday. The state is also working to shift some patient load from overwhelmed downstate hospitals to upstate facilities, he said.

Mayor de Blasio said he wants hospital bed capacity in the city to be tripled by May 1 — from the 20,000 there were at before the outbreak, to up to 60,000. THe city is currently at 34,000 beds, the majority of the 53,000 Cuomo has said are available statewide.

There are a number of FEMA-run field hospitals -- including at the Javits Center -- and the state is scouting more locations. One that New Jersey is developing with FEMA, at the sprawling Meadowlands complex, will be just across the river.

Cuomo said Thursday the facts are such that "almost any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the current capacity of the health care system."

The latest battlefront is ventilators. Thousands of people with COVID-19 are sick enough that they need ventilators to help them breathe - in some cases, Cuomo said, for 20 days or more. But New York alone is more than 18,000 units short of what it expects to need at the peak of the crisis.

The head of surgery at New York Presbyterian said that the number of patients on ventilators at the hospital has "more than doubled over the past three days," a faster pace than the overall increase in new cases. While the medical center says it has not exhausted its supply of ventilators, that becomes a real possibility if the current pace continues.

Hospitals struggling to stay afloat will get relief, as will many others, after the U.S. Senate passed a historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill late Wednesday, a package that promises to infuse business, state and city governments and individuals with direct cash and immediate support. The House of Representatives is expected to pass it Friday, and checks could be flowing within three weeks.

But Cuomo ripped the bill before and after the vote, saying the $5 billion allocated for New York is just a "drop in the bucket" given the state projects up to $15 billion in virus-related costs. The bigger problem, Cuomo said Thursday, is revenue lost for non-COVID-19 reasons -- and the plan does nothing to address that, he said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer's office said in terms of stimulus dollars coming to the state not directly related to coronavirus, just over $5 billion would be going toward the state relief fund for the month of March. The MTA would get $3.8 billion, while education would get just over $1 billion and child care getting $162 million.

Desperate Times

Trump wants to have the economy "raring to go" by Easter -- a concept de Blasio has blasted as "literally inconceivable" for his city, the epicenter of the national outbreak. Murphy said it won't work for New Jersey either, saying nothing would make him happier than reviving his state's economy -- and his people, but doing so too soon would be akin to throwing gasoline on an already raging fire.

As Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN Wednesday night, "You don't make the timeline. The virus makes the timeline."

Initial unemployment claims nationwide hit 3.28 million Thursday, nearly five times the previous all-time record. De Blasio predicts that as many as half a million city residents either have lost or will lose their jobs due to the outbreak.

REMINDER: We've launched a jobs portal to help residents who have lost their jobs as a result of #COVID19 find and apply for a new job on our front line response team. There are more than 35,000 job openings.



— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 26, 2020

The demand for medical personnel, on the other hand, is far outpacing the supply -- so much so that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all called on retirees to return to work and help answer the call. Cuomo says 52,000 people from physicians to RNs to respiratory therapists have responded to date. Mental health professionals, thousands of them, have also signed up to field calls via the state's new hotline. On the other side of the spectrum, NYU says it will graduate its medical students early to help shoulder the load.

Private companies are stepping to the plate, donating millions of masks and thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer. JetBlue is flying volunteer medical workers to New York state for free. At least one hotel -- the Four Seasons in New York City -- has opened its rooms to healthcare workers free of charge, while Hertz is offering free vehicle rentals to healthcare workers. The Brooklyn Navy Yard has turned "wartime factory," as de Blasio describes it, with two companies shipping tens of thousands of newly made medical face shields to first responders out of a warehouse that didn't even exist before the crisis.

If you have PPE you wish to donate, please reach out to us at https://t.co/dsvOeDD9Od — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 26, 2020

New York City has been providing childcare for essential workers, and Murphy announced Wednesday that he was ordering any daycare center in his state still in operation to certify it would only care for the kids of essential workers. If they do not agree to that, they must close by April 1.

It remains to be seen when schools across the tri-state area stand a chance to reopen. Asked Thursday about it, Cuomo said officials are considering an extension of the current closures order, but there's no timeline on a decision or a possible opening date. De Blasio has expressed grave doubt NYC public schools would be able to reopen in time to salvage the academic year. Murphy says New Jersey won't even revisit the concept until April 17 at the earliest.

A coronavirus testing site at Temple University's Ambler campus in Montgomery County expanded its criteria to include people dealing with stomach issues or a loss of smell and taste. It comes after doctors revealed new symptoms associated with COVID-19. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the details.

More Testing, More Cases

As of Thursday, the vast majority of coronavirus patients in the city who have died (75 percent) are older than 65. But the majority of cases (55 percent) are people younger than 50; 2 percent of cases are people no older than 17. And with young people sometimes less likely to exhibit symptoms that might beget proactive testing, the case scale could be tipped even higher their way.

Numbers will continue to rise as more people are tested, officials have said. To date, New York has accounted for 25 percent of all COVID-19 testing in America, Cuomo said Thursday. That is an accomplishment, he noted -- the only way to curb the spread is to identify the positive cases, isolate and treat them.

New Jersey and Connecticut have both seen their totals rise as well, standing at 6,876 and 1,012, respectively, as of last reporting. Their death tolls have also spiked (81 in NJ, 21 in CT). Regionally, the tri-state area has 46,865 COVID-19 cases; at least 571 people have died.

Governors are working to accelerate action on the drug front as well. New York launched a clinical trial for an experimental treatment Tuesday and plans to be the nation's first state to try to heal critically ill patients using recovered people's plasma — a process called convalescent plasma that was used during the flu epidemic of 1918. Right now, everything is on the table.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The depths of the outbreak — and its impact — are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened. The grim totals will rise — and it may be months before we see the curve flatten out.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel — that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Nationally, NBC News estimates more than 85,000 have been infected with the novel coronavirus and at least 1,268 people have died - a mortality rate of about 1.5 percent. By way of comparison, the CDC says in the 2018-2019 flu season, about 0.1 percent of those infected ultimately died.

The numbers are far more stark globally. WHO offered a somber outlook in a recent situation paper: It took three months to get to the first 100,000 cases. It took 12 days to get to the next 100,000, and just five days to get the next 100,000 after that.

On Thursday, the U.S. overtook China in countries with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.