Toddler Wanders to Front of Car as Mom Pulls Items From Trunk, Gets Hit and Dies: Cops

A 2-year-old girl died after being hit by a car from which she and her mother had been removing packages from the trunk in Queens late Sunday, police said.

The mother and daughter had been in the back of the 2021 Nissan Rogue just after 10 p.m. taking out items when the toddler apparently wandered to the front of the car. The 23-year-old driver had started to drive off at that point and hit her.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The girl was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma and pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the child's identity has not been released.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.