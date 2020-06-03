Thousands March Peacefully in NYC as Nightly Violence Ebbs; 200 Arrested Amid Ongoing Curfew

What to Know More than 2,000 NYC protesters, including 900+ in the last two nights alone, were arrested over six days of demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody

The NYC curfew has been extended through Monday morning, effective daily from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. The mayor rejected calls to deploy the National Guard, saying "outside armed forces" would only exacerbate the difficult situation

Gov. Cuomo called Monday night's protests and response a "disgrace," though things were calmer Tuesday night

Sweeping measures to contain late-night violence in New York City amid ongoing protests over George Floyd's death appear to have worked Tuesday night, with fewer reports of looting, violence and vandalism compared with the night before.

Yet 200 more people were still arrested Tuesday. In total, more than 2,000 people have been arrested over New York City's six days of protest, and thousands more people are expected to take to the streets Wednesday for a seventh day of demonstration.

The protests have been largely peaceful, especially during the day. Investigators have said certain extremist groups are fueling the late-night violence. The 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew and partial Manhattan traffic ban were, in part, intended to help separate those individuals from rightful protesters. In a late-night tweet, de Blasio said what he saw at Barclays Center and elsewhere across the city indicated his curfew was working.

At Barclays Center now. Very calm situation. So far, the curfew is certainly helping, based on everything I’ve seen in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last three hours. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 3, 2020

One large crowd was seen making their way from Brooklyn over the Manhattan Bridge just before 9 p.m. Tuesday but was stopped by a line of NYPD officers before it could reach Manhattan. After a tense faceoff with police, the group turned back and returned to Brooklyn, with no physical confrontations. At least one other group marched along West End Avenue on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, while smaller groups demonstrated throughout the city as well.

NBC New York's Checkey Beckford and Ray Villeda reports.

The largest protest Tuesday spanned nearly 20 blocks as a sea of protesters walked from the Lower East Side up First Avenue and to the Upper East Side, where they took a knee outside Gracie Mansion. It appeared to be one of the city's largest protest crowds since Floyd died, with thousands of participants, yet it was entirely peaceful. There was also a crowd around 1,000 outside the Stonewall Inn, the Greenwich Village bar where the 1969 riots helped kick off the gay rights movement. The vast majority of demonstrators there were seen wearing masks, while others handed out masks to those who didn't have one.

Protests started in the early afternoon, with Manhattan demonstrations near Foley Square and Washington Square Park. Hundreds more gathered in Astoria. Officers from the 67th precinct in East Flatbush took a knee together with members of the community amid a unity rally in Boerum Hill. All demonstrations appeared controlled despite intense emotions, with some participants condemning looting and those officials say try to usurp their peaceful protests.

"To the looters — by stealing, committing crimes, you are doing an injustice to the Floyd family," said Bishop Gerald C. Burgs. Another reverend at the Brooklyn rally said that groups can "protest peacefully, as we can still push back against systems that are against our people."

Live: Chopper 4 is over police brutality protests in New York City. https://t.co/soZEF0hdcU — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 2, 2020

The clergy comments underscored a point de Blasio had emphasized earlier in the day -- that the looting did not reflect the people of New York City and that rightful protesters were outright rejecting the ones intentionally stoking tensions.

Monday night's rampant looting in midtown Manhattan and the Bronx had prompted calls for the National Guard, which the mayor has rejected. It also sparked a sharp rebuke from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who accused de Blasio and the NYPD of failing to do their jobs. He called the response a "disgrace."

De Blasio later responded, calling for Cuomo to apologize to the NYPD for his words. The department had doubled its patrols Monday. While de Blasio didn't want to share just how many officers were on the streets Tuesday night, he did say it was the more than any of the previous five nights of protests.

He also blamed most of the illegal acts on "a small anarchist element ... a small criminal element."

It appeared that one store in Lower Manhattan had been broken into Tuesday night into Wednesday. One person had been brought into custody after the Zara location at the corner of Broadway and Ann Street had the protective plywood it placed in front of its doors taken down, with shattered glass on the sidewalk.

NOW: Zara at Broadway & Vesey broken into. We saw a person being arrested nearby as well. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/sPg9DxxYA6 — Ray Villeda (@RayVilleda) June 3, 2020

Around that same location, near the Fulton Street subway station, a video showed a man lunging at police on the road. He and another man were brought into custody shortly after. There were also reports of some attempted looting at Eataly's Flatiron location as well.

Scenes of businesses erecting plywood over their windows were commonplace Tuesday after the previous night's destruction.

The initial curfew was imposed Monday to curb late-night violence amid the ongoing demonstrations. It was the first such measure since a white cop's shooting of a black soldier in Harlem prompted a citywide curfew in 1943. The extended curfew will be in effect daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. -- and end the same day a COVID-ravaged New York City reopens after its months-long shutdown.

An NYPD officer who was investigating reports of break-ins in the Bronx was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. NBC New York's Tracie Strahan and Katherine Creag report.

The protests involving tens of thousands across the country have turned deadly in some cities. They come amid the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States and nearly 25,000, at least, in New York alone. Black and Latino people have died at higher rates than the general population across America and in New York City, which accounts for nearly a fifth of all coronavirus deaths in the country.

Cuomo and de Blasio have both expressed concern mass protests could exacerbate COVID-19 in New York City just before its long-awaited reopening. Public health experts have voiced similar concerns as it relates to ongoing protests in the nation's 25 viral hotspots.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is approaching a level where coronavirus fatalities are perhaps not eliminated but are very few.