Video Shows Vehicle Striking NYPD Officer; Violence Spread Despite Curfew

A curfew in New York City placed on the fifth day of citywide protests against police brutality didn't stop disparate groups of people from causing chaos on the streets late into the night.

An NYPD officer who was investigating reports of break-ins in the Bronx was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A video of the incident, sent to NBC New York, showed a few officers at the intersection of Walton Avenue and 170th Street. A sergeant was then struck by a black sedan which fled the scene, police said.

The officer was transported to Lincoln hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition. Police say no arrests have been made.

Scenes across the city on Monday painted the clearest signs that some opportunists took advantage of the movement calling for racial justice, which sparked in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody a week ago. In stark contrast of peaceful protesters who marched and chanted, dozens of looters spread out between Midtown, Union Square and around Fordham Road in the Bronx.

In some instances, people were seen ripping off plywood and opening up metal gates to break into stores. Crowds in Manhattan were spotted running out, hands full of merchandise from Macy's, Best Buy, Foot Looker, Duane Reade as well as the Microsoft and AT&T stores.

All of the disorder preceded and continued well into Monday's 11 p.m curfew, which Mayor Bill de Blasio said was put in place, in conjunction with doubling police presence, to prevent violence and destruction.

A police spokesperson said, “there are packs of youths running as fast as they can, smashing windows as fast as they can, and police are trying to catch them as soon as possible.” As a result the NYPD has made more than 200 arrests.

The mayor said mayhem that was already underway prompted his decision to impose a curfew Tuesday night as well, starting at 8 p.m.; the curfews end the following morning at 5 a.m. Essential workers, people experiencing homelessness and those seeking medical attention will be exempt from the curfew.

Reports of destruction started around 8 p.m. Monday, after a large and relatively peaceful group moved around 30 Rockefeller Plaza. A handful of its demonstrators broke off, breaking windows at the Nintendo and Michael Kors stores. Arrests started then and the number of arrests is expected to increase.

More chaos on the streets was reported late night and into early morning in the Bronx. While a senior law enforcement official says that the NYPD added significant amounts of officers on duty Monday, especially in potential hot spots like parts of Brooklyn surrounding the Barclays Center and in Lower Manhattan, incidents of violence and looting went unchecked in other areas. Mayor de Blasio said there were "real problems" on Fordham and Burnside Avenue.

"Spoke with Councilman Fernando Cabrera about immediate steps to address the situation. Also spoke to Commissioner Shea + Chief Pichardo, who are sending additional help," he tweeted early Tuesday morning.

The out-of-control situations in the borough prompted NYC Council Member Fernando Cabrera (D-Bronx) to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to deploy the National Guard.

"Fordham Road is the lifeblood of the West Bronx, providing jobs as well as essential goods and services” said Cabrera. “We are already suffering physically, socially and emotionally from the COVID-19 pandemic. We can’t afford to lose our economic engine."

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also previously rejected the idea but Gov. Cuomo said Monday he had the National Guard on standby if needed, though he believed the NYPD had sufficient manpower to handle the protests. Twenty states, as well as Washington, D.C., have activated the National Guard amid the violence sparked by George Floyd's death.

Meanwhile in Brooklyn, thousands continued a peaceful march down Nostrand Avenue. The group of demonstrators started their protest in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 5 p.m. and continued marching through Brooklyn past curfew. For most of the afternoon, at least three groups of varying size march through Manhattan and Brooklyn, mirroring the crowded, peaceful protests seen for much of the previous days.

In Washington Square Park, New York City’s top uniformed member of the force, Chief of Department Terrence Monahan, stepped into a crowd of protesters after items were thrown at police, and at the encouragement of protesters who urged the crowd to stop and delivered a message. Then the protesters and Monahan kneeled.

A peaceful protest started boiling over - then @NYPDChiefofDept took a knee to diffuse the situation. Pretty emotional sight. pic.twitter.com/Pt2wIetHzN — chris glorioso (@glorioso4ny) June 2, 2020

“Everyone, this has got to end, we all know Minnesota was wrong, they were arrested which they should be. There’s not a police officer over here that thinks Minnesota was justified. We stand with you on that," Monahan said.

All the civil and uncivil unrests follow a fourth night where thousands of protesters flooded city streets, blocking traffic and setting NYPD vehicles on fire during demonstrations against police brutality.

Nearly 1,200 people have been arrested since the protests started in New York City Thursday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter Chiara among them. NYPD officials say they've recovered a range of weapons -- from firearms to brass knuckles and bricks -- from protesters in the last four days.

The demonstrations have started off peacefully each day, as seen in other states across the country, and turned violent at night, as has also been the case in other states. Investigators believe some anarchist groups are fueling the late-night mayhem, part of what they describe as a coordinated and premeditated effort to incite violence.

About a half-dozen NYPD officers were injured in the fourth night of protests, officials said early Monday. More than 40 have been hurt since Thursday, some bloodied by the clashes but none seriously injured.

"When it got dark, it got ugly quick," Shea said, though he noted there was less violence on Sunday than there has been on previous evenings.

Shots were fired at a marked NYPD vehicle just before midnight in Queens Sunday, a senior law enforcement official said, though it wasn't immediately clear if it was connected to the protests. No officers were hurt. A few hours earlier, hundreds of protesters marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan, blocking all lanes of traffic on the Manhattan Bridge.

Other demonstrators concentrated in the Union Square area, where the charred wreckage of burned vehicles remained from the night before. Looting was reported in SoHo, and more fires set, for another night. By Monday afternoon, midtown’s higher-end department stores and luxury retailers were mostly boarded up or in the process of being boarded up. In SOHO, what stores weren’t boarded up had saws and fresh-cut plywood outside ready to be installed.

De Blasio described the looting as "unacceptable" and said a very small group of protesters were responsible. He's confident the NYPD will track them down.

Vandalism has been rampant, with obscenities scrawled on everything from police cars to the stoned walls of Fort Greene park to the iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Mayor de Blasio, along with local leaders in tense cities across the country, have drawn a clear line between what they say are two groups of protesters: One marches in solidarity against the latest egregious case of white police brutality against a black man. The other wants to stoke tensions, they say.

De Blasio says the latter group is undermining the rightful protests of the others -- and did so again Sunday, though like Shea, he noted that day was more peaceful than past ones. In a series of press briefings over the last few days, he has condemned the actions of the Minneapolis officers in Floyd's death. He has also appealed directly to white New Yorkers to help dissipate this racist climate -- one evinced just a day before Floyd died by a white woman's behavior in Central Park.

"George Floyd is dead. He is dead because he was black. He was killed because he was black. It's as simple as that. It's as horrible as that," de Blasio said. We’re not where we need to be on policing in America or in New York City. We all have to do more and we have to do it quickly. To those out in peaceful protest, we hear you. And we cannot let violence overtake this powerful moment."

The latter group was part of the one that set the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood ablaze late Friday; multiple Molotov cocktails were hurled at police vehicles, some with officers inside. That violence followed a series of events in downtown Brooklyn where cops were seen pepper-spraying protesters including elected officials and slamming some to the ground outside Barclays.

Gov. Cuomo has asked Attorney General Letitia James to expedite an independent review into police handling of the protests. Some have said the response was grossly mishandled. Shea said the goal was to de-escalate the situation, but said, "It's very difficult to practice de-escalation when you're having a brick thrown at you."

A video shows a NYPD vehicle moving forward into a group of protesters.

Overall, Shea says, the police response has been measured. Asked Monday why black men disproportionately die in police incidents, Shea said simply, "I wish I had the answer to that."

Meanwhile, the NYPD is bracing for more protests this week. It has told its officers that they should be prepared to come into work whenever and wherever they are needed in the city due to the ongoing protests in all five boroughs.

"The men and women of this police department will be consistent, they will be out there again ensuring the rights of people to peacefully assemble," Shea said Monday ahead of more anticipated protests in the afternoon. "We ask all New Yorkers to participate and do it safely."

The protests involving tens of thousands across the country come amid the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States and nearly 25,000, at least, in New York alone. Black and Latino people have died at higher rates than the general population across America and in New York City, which accounts for nearly a fifth of all coronavirus deaths in the country.

Cuomo warned Monday that the series of protests could exacerbate COVID-19 in New York, just days before the city's expected reopening on June 8. It'll likely take weeks to notice any potential significant uptick in infection, he said.

"New York City reopens next week. It took us 93 days to get here. We have to take a minute and ask ourselves, 'What are we doing here?' What are we trying to accomplish?" Cuomo said as he reiterated that he stands with protesters in finding Floyd's death horrific. "We should be outraged. Protests, yes. Be frustrated, yes. Is there a larger problem? Of course. It's not just Mr. Floyd."

"There's a moment for change here, yes. It's not enough to come out and say 'I'm angry and frustrated.' And what? What do you want?" the governor added. "The protesters are making a point -- and most of them are making a sensible point -- but you have to add the common-sense agenda that every voice calls for so the politicians know what to do. People united can do anything."

