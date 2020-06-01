NYC One Week Away From Reopening; Cuomo Says Dentists Can See Patients Again

What to Know With coronavirus deaths continuing to decline in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed hope that the state is approaching a level where fatalities are perhaps not eliminated but are very few.

There were 54 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Sunday -- the lowest number reported so far, Cuomo said during his Monday coronavirus briefing.

Cuomo announced Monday that Western New York is expected to move to Phase II Tuesday, while the Capital region is on track to enter Phase II Wednesday; Monday also marked the day when dentists could start reopening

Cuomo said the level of positivity is down, citing that the state conducted about 50,000 coronavirus tests Sunday, with less than 1,000 coming back as positive.

"That is the lowest number we have had since this began and when we began we were only doing 3,000 or 4,000 tests," Cuomo said. "The progress is just phenomenal."

As state regions continue to reopen, Cuomo announced Monday that Western New York is expected to move to Phase II Tuesday, while the Capital region is on track to enter Phase II Wednesday.

Officials say nearly 24,000 people in the state have been killed by the virus, but that the true count is likely higher. The state's figure doesn't include another 5,800 deaths that New York City officials are attributing to the virus in that city.

Cuomo devoted most of his daily coronavirus briefing Sunday to discussing the ongoing protests against police brutality which, while mostly peaceful, have spurred violent outbursts that left police cars burned, businesses vandalized and hundreds of people arrested from New York City to Buffalo.

He speculated that the unrest might have been enhanced, in part, by pent-up frustration and agitation over coronavirus lockdowns.

Cuomo touched upon the protests once more on Monday, saying he shares the outrage of injustice and stands with those in protests, adding that systemic racism has been an ongoing problem for hundreds of years.

However, Cuomo also said mass protests of the past few days could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 and that the state won't know for weeks how many "super spreaders" of the virus were in the crowd.

Monday also marked the first day that dentists statewide can reopen.

The governor said Sunday that dentists’ offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing. The move comes as the Cuomo administration slowly eases restrictions on economic activity in the state, region by region and industry by industry.

In preparation for New York City entering the first phase of easing lockdown restrictions on June 8, Cuomo said Saturday he'll focus this week on providing more testing and more supplies like masks to neighborhoods where infection rates remain high.