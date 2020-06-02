Severe Weather Risk Upgraded for Tri-State Wednesday

Storm Team 4 is tracking a weather system that could bring severe weather to the parts of the tri-state area Wednesday. Lightning, destructive winds and damaging hail are also possible with the storms. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out either.

Showers or isolated thunderstorms may move in after midnight, but the real threat doesn't exist until Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The risk of severe weather for areas in and around New York City region increased over the course of the day Tuesday. The five boroughs are just on the cusp of the "more likely" zone for severe weather risk, while central and southern New Jersey are poised to take the brunt of the impacts at this point.

The severe weather threat has increased for Wednesday PM for areas in and around #NYC pic.twitter.com/41Nsbm19CV — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) June 2, 2020

Temperatures should rise to the mid-80s on Wednesday and linger there through Saturday, which is the next opportunity for scattered thunderstorms. Sunday looks to be a glorious day, with highs anticipated near 80 and sunny skies.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.