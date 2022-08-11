Thieves Use Bear Spray on Workers in $800K Smash-And-Grab Robbery at NYC Jewelry Store

Police are searching for a group of 10 masked individuals who carried out a coordinated robbery at a jewelry store in the Bronx, using bear spray to blind the workers as they allegedly swiped $800,000 in merchandise.

Video exclusively obtained by NBC New York showed the panic on East Fordham Road after the employees inside the store near Elm Place struggled to see and breathe, as horrified witnesses rushed to give them water.

The robbery took place just after 7 p.m., as many shops and businesses are getting ready to close. The group pushed their way into the store, which is when detectives said that one flashed a gun while others sprayed. Other members of the group smashed the display cases, stuffing bags with of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewels, and leaving glass all over.

The surveillance video showed workers and others scrambling into nearby stores, as a security worker grabbed his face in pain. People who were walking by on the street were also hit by the spray, as a street vendor said he had to use milk to flush his eyes.

“It was really painful, I couldn’t even see," said Bassir Sow.

The jewelry store was still closed as of Thursday evening. An owner of the store declined to comment.

“People were coughing and covering their eyes because most of the people who got sprayed were inside the store," said witness Nicholas Lassi. "They were messed up pretty bad. Eyes were puffed up seemed like they got sprayed head-on, in the face. It’s crazy.”

NYPD statistics show robberies in the precinct where the robbery occurred are up five percent. Another recent case from Aug. 5 involved another jewelry store on Webster Avenue, Rocco's, in which police said three people used hammers to destroy display cases and got away with more than $2 million in merchandise.

Detectives have not yet said if they believe that incident could be connected to the terrifying bear spray attack.

"I’m working in this place 13 years I’ve never seen it like this. Pandemic made it worse and worse," said Mojib Ullah, a manager at a nearby clothing store. "To be honest with you, this area is getting by worse and worse everyday. They robbed the corner store, three times. Across the street, robbed last week.”

One witness told NBC New York that he got a decent look at the guy who was holding the door open, saying he was a heavy-set man dressed in all black. Police said the group got away in a couple cars and on some motorcycles.