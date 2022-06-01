Group Pepper-Sprays Store Workers During Series of Brooklyn Robberies: NYPD

Police are searching for a trio they say pepper-sprayed store workers during a series of Brooklyn robberies last month.

The NYPD said the trio first targeted a store located at 2776 Coney Island Avenue on May 16 shortly after 11 p.m. One of the three individuals allegedly pepper-sprayed a 21-year-old employee while the other two individuals stole about $500 of merchandise. The group then fled. The worker who was pepper-sprayed had minor injuries and did not require medical attention on scene.

Three days after the first incident, at around 11:29 p.m. on May 19, two individuals entered a store on 7910 3 Avenue. Once again, one of them pepper-sprayed a 32-year-old employee while the other stole merchandise and about $700 from the cash register. The duo fled the scene. The worker sustained minor injuries and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.

On Saturday, during the Memorial Day weekend, at around 12:15 a.m., two individuals targeted yet another story this time located at 496 LaGuardia Place. One of the individuals pepper-sprayed a 29-year-old while demanding their property. The individuals removed approximately $400 from the cash register before fleeing in an unknown direction. The 29-year-old sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention on scene.

The NYPD shared images from the first incident on Coney Island Avenue in hopes of finding those responsible.

Police urge anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).