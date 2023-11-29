Teen and man hurt in shooting aboard subway in Brooklyn: Police

There were terrifying moments inside a moving subway train in Brooklyn after a gunman opened fire, shooting two people before taking off, according to police.

The gunfire erupted on a C train near the Ralph Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. A 17-year-old was shot in the hand and a 52-year-old was struck in the leg after a fight between another group, police said.

Both victims are expected to recover. It was not immediately clear if either or both individuals were bystanders struck by a stray bullet.

Jack Nierenberg, the vice president of riders group Passengers United, said the shooting appeared to be "gang-related." Police sources with knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York that the teen is a known gang member with nearly a dozen prior arrests. The older victim has no known affiliation with gangs.

The shooter ran off from the station before police arrived. Despite a decrease in subway crime, Passengers United, said that the current state of the subway is still far from ideal.

"We’re been pleading at Passengers United with the MTA, city and state officials. Down-playing crisis in subway system," said Nierenberg. "Two people didn’t die but people could have died...if this shooting today did not scream a safety crisis I don’t know what did."