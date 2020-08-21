Subway Window Vandalism Could Force MTA to Reduce Service on No. 7 Train

The MTA could be forced to reduce subway service for the No. 7 train after rampant vandalism, according to sources.

At least 200 windows on subway cars have had to be replaced since the start of August because they keep getting smashed, the Daily News first reported. Sources say that workers have to pull the train out of service every time a window is damaged and needs to be replaced.

According to the source, the MTA's supply of spare windows is used up and the agency is having a tough time finding more.

A video posted to Twitter by a train operator on Wednesday showed nearly every single window on a No. 7 train was impacted.

Back in August, New York City police say they were for a man who allegedly smashed dozens of subway windows across the city in the span of three months. Police have not indicated that the man wanted in those incidents is connected to the latest vandalism.

The person wanted for questioning for the previous vandalism is accused of breaking glass on subway cars in at least 63 separate incidents on the 2, 3 and 7 subway lines from May 8 to Aug. 3, according to police.