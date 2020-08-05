Police Search for Man Who Allegedly Smashed Subway Glass 63 Times in 3 Months

New York City police are searching for a man who allegedly smashed dozens of subway windows across the city in the span of three months.

The person wanted for questioning is accused of breaking glass on subway cars in at least 63 separate incidents on the 2, 3 and 7 subway lines from May 8 to Aug. 3, according to police.

Police didn't provide any motive or other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).