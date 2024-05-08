Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit: What to know before you go

What to Know Special performances include Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, The Clark Sisters and more

Activities include a Gospel brunch, panels, keynote speakers, workshops

Food by local Black female restaurateurs will be available at a Pepsi Dig In experience

Get ready, New York. The Mary J. Blige and Pepsi “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” is taking over the iconic Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter’s hometown. This Mother’s Day Weekend, the 3-day event is slated to bring inspiring programming and incredible nights of music and entertainment, featuring a host of special performances and panels on everything from mental health to financial literacy.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit to my hometown, New York City, a place that has always been a huge source of inspiration for me,” Mary J. Blige said. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build within my community is the reason I created this festival. I’m so grateful for all the support from our performers, attendees, and of course, our partners Live Nation Urban and Pepsi. Nobody does it like New York, so get ready.”

This year’s summit will be held at The Glasshouse in New York City followed by a concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Special guests include 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Lola Brooke, and Funk Flex.

What is the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit?

The Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is a third-annual event to inspire and create opportunities for women and underrepresented groups. In partnership with Mary J. Blige and Pepsi, the festival offers workshops and panels focused on wellness, culture, finance and entrepreneurship, style, beauty, and more.

Hosts: Jess Hilarious (The Breakfast Club) and journalist and podcaster Gia Peppers.

Doors open at 9:30am.

It is FREE to attend.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available at www.soawfestival.com.

What is the event schedule?

Day 1: Friday, May 10th

Jazz Concert at Blue Note Jazz Club

Day 2: Saturday, May 11th

Panels focused on female empowerment Keynote speakers include: Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson, Angie Martinez, Marsai Martin, Jess Hilarious, Claire Sulmers, Misa Hylton, Larenz Tate, Method Man, and more Performance by Robert Glasper



Strength of a Woman Concert at Barclays Center Performances by Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Jadakiss and more



Day 3: Sunday, May 12th