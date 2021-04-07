gun violence

Stray Bullet Hits Tourist Near Times Square

The victim told police he went to the Mets-Phillies game in Philadelphia Tuesday night and had just gotten back to the city, according to a newspaper report; he was supposedly heading back to his hotel when he was hit

nypd generic car
Julius Schorzman

A tourist from Kansas was hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet near Times Square early Wednesday, police said.

The 44-year-old man was shot shortly after 2 a.m. near West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue, officials said. Police do not believe he was the intended target.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

Local

Hudson County 2 hours ago

Cash Goes Missing From NJ Prosecutor's Office, Investigation Underway

Brooklyn 2 hours ago

Brooklyn DA Moves to Vacate 90 Convictions Tied to Cop Facing Perjury Charges

The victim told police he went to the Mets-Phillies game in Philadelphia Tuesday night and had just gotten back to the city, according to the Daily News. He told the paper he was headed to his hotel when shots were fired, police said.

No arrests have been made. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun violenceKansasTimes SquareNYC Violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us