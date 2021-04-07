Stray Bullet Hits Tourist Near Times Square

A tourist from Kansas was hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet near Times Square early Wednesday, police said.

The 44-year-old man was shot shortly after 2 a.m. near West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue, officials said. Police do not believe he was the intended target.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

The victim told police he went to the Mets-Phillies game in Philadelphia Tuesday night and had just gotten back to the city, according to the Daily News. He told the paper he was headed to his hotel when shots were fired, police said.

No arrests have been made. No other details were immediately available.