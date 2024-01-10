Step inside NYC's most Instagrammable pink winter wonderland

What to Know Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge opened the latest installation Pink Winter Lodge

If you yearn to escape the winter blues for an out-of-the-box experience boasting extraordinary desserts, Moxy Times Square has the lounge you have been waiting for -- decked out completely in pink.

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge opened the latest installation Pink Winter Lodge, inspired by the neon metallics found on the fashion runways last year, that is perfect for a friend's brunch or night out on the town.

The spot features a brand-new carousel adorning ice garland and pom-pom snowflakes with couples seating for a cozy ride on a makeshift ski lift.

With bright icicle lights, melting snow and rose trees, the venue offers numerous chances to create a stunning social media moment, including a life-sized snow globe with the iconic backdrop of the Empire State Building.

"We create an end-to-end experience. Not only do we have these over-the-top Instagrammable moments, but we also have a food and beverage menu that matches," Yvonne Najor, VP of marketing at Tao Group Hospitality, told NBC New York.

The menu highlights entertaining sweets like gold-dusted pink apple cider donuts, a toasted meringue chocolate chip skillet, a pink box surprise cake full of peppermint treats and a three-story s'more stack topped with cotton candy.

The most shocking dessert of all is the Big AF Croissant, New York City's and possibly the world's largest pink croissant only available during brunch and for pre-orders.

Signature drinks include a pink, boozy hot cocoa, a martini served in a glass decoration ball and cotton candy champagne.

Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome for this pink wonderland located at 485 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan open until March.