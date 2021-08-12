Orchard Beach

15-Year-Old Severely Injured After Lightning Strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx; 5 Others Hurt

NBC Universal, Inc.

Six people have been hospitalized after a lightning strike at Orchard Beach in the Bronx, FDNY officials said.

The lightning hit on the beach close to the shore just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the FDNY, as strong storms swept through the area. The severe weather hit so quickly, people had little time to get in off the beach before the storms arrived.

Six people were brought to Jacobi Medical Center, including a 15-year-old boy who was severely injured and in cardiac arrest. The other five were expected to survive.

All of the victims were said to be on the sand at the time, and officials started to evacuate the beach. Those injured were unable to get off the beach in time, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

