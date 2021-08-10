Dangerous Heat Returns to Tri-State Along With Possible Thunderstorms

What to Know Slight chance of showers Tuesday morning

Warmer and muggier, A few showers or thunderstorms possible late evening

Dangerous heat and humidity return midweek and heat index could reach up to 100-105 degrees

Heat and humidity will make a return to the tri-state area this week, and with them comes a chance of thunderstorms.

Tuesday is expected to be warm, with the heat index values generally remaining below 90, but conditions will feel hotter through the week. Wednesday's heat index values will top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s across much of the forecast area. It will feel even slightly hotter on Thursday and Friday.

Along with the scorching heat, a few late afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms are possible leading into the weekend.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Due to expected high temps, cooling centers will open Tuesday across New York City. To find a location, click here or call 311.