Six Children Among Nine Injured After Gas Explosion at Bronx Condominiums: FDNY

A gas explosion at a condo unit in the Bronx has left nine people injured, six of whom are children, fire officials said.

The victims of the blast were rushed to nearby hospitals, with a child and an adult in critical condition, an FDNY official told NBC New York. One other injury was serious, the fire department said, while the others were all minor.

Eight of the injuries were to civilians, and one firefighter was also hurt, the FDNY said.

The condominiums where the blast occurred are located near the corner of Poplar Street and Paulding Avenue in Morris Park. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, or what time it occurred.

Photos showed the front door of one of the units had been blown off and sent into power lines across the street.

The Department of Buildings said in a tweet that inspectors were on their way to the scene to check on the structural stability of the units following the blast.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.