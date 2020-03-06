‘Sickening:’ 15-Year-Old NYC Girl Beaten, Robbed in Vicious Teen Mob Street Attack

What to Know A 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten and robbed in a caught-on-camera street attack in Brooklyn Thursday, authorities say

Video shows one person swoop in, then at least a half-dozen other people follow, kicking the girl on the ground and punching her

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Authorities are looking for a group of young people who viciously attacked a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn, chasing her, beating her on the sidewalk and ripping off her sneakers and phone before running off.

The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the disturbing attack on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights Thursday.

Jarring surveillance video shows the moment the group of at least a half-dozen young people catch up to the girl. One shoves her to the ground; other suspects run up to her as she holds herself in a ball on the ground. Another six or so young people then run up and start stomping on the girl while she's on the ground. They kick her; they punch her.

At some points, you can't even see the victim because she is swarmed by attackers. They stole her debit card in addition to shoes and phone, the NYPD says.

A commanding officer with NYPD Brooklyn North described the attack in a tweet as an "OUTRAGE" and called the behavior seen on surveillance video intolerable.

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.