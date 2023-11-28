Heading to Rockefeller Center for the tree lighting on Wednesday? If so, you will want to allow plenty of extra time and be aware of road closures.

The 91st annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Wednesday, Nov. 29. The tree lighting ceremony is set to kick off at 7 p.m.

It will take place on Center Plaza at Rockefeller Center between 49th and 50th Streets.

What roads will be closed for the tree lighting?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Starting at 11 a.m., 49th and 50th Streets between 5th and 6th Avenues will be closed, according to the NYPD.

Beginning at 1 p.m., 48th and 51st Streets between 5th and 6th Avenues will be closed.

Pedestrian crossings will be available on 47th Street at 5th Avenue and at 6th Avenue.

Will the tree lighting be open to the public?

The tree lighting will be open to the public with spectator entry points at 48th Street and 6th Avenue and at 51st Street and 6th Avenue. Entry points will open around 4 p.m.

There will be an accessible viewing area at the southwest corner of 49th Street and Rockefeller Plaza.

It's [almost] the most wonderful time of the year...🎄



If you plan to see the lighting of NYC's famous tree at @rockcenternyc, be advised of the following road closures & pedestrian crossings. pic.twitter.com/YjkEK3btVJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 28, 2023

What can I bring with me to the tree lighting?

The following items are prohibited at the tree lighting, according to the NYPD:

Lawn chairs

Blankets

Large coolers

Large bags

Backpacks

Umbrellas

Alcohol

Any other item(s) that can obstruct or interfere with another spectator’s enjoyment of the event

24/7 New York News: Watch NBC 4 Free Wherever You Are

How can I watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting on television or on my phone?

The tree lighting ceremony is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 29. You'll be able to watch "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" in a live broadcast on NBC New York and simulcast on Peacock.

A special pre-show, "Countdown to Christmas in Rockefeller Center," will air on NBC New York's website, app, and on streaming platforms wherever you stream NBC New York, including Peacock, Roku, and Samsung TV Plus.

Who is hosting this year's tree lighting?

The 7 p.m. broadcast will be hosted by News 4's Natalie Pasquarella, David Ushery, and "ACCESS Hollywood" host Mario Lopez.

The 8 to 10 p.m. national broadcast will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The Emmy and Grammy winner will pull double duty as a performer as well. This year marks the 20th anniversary of her first performance at the ceremony.

“I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree," Clarkson said.

“TODAY” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will make a special appearance on the broadcast.

Who will be performing at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting?

Among the performers for the evening's broadcast are Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, and Manuel Turizo.

The Radio City Rockettes will also perform a number from their "Christmas Spectacular."

Where did the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree come from this year?

The ceremony will celebrate the lighting of an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, N.Y. The tree weighs approximately 12 tons.

The tree arrived in Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 11.

This year's tree is approximately 80 to 85 years old.

What time will the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree be lit daily?

The tree will be lit daily starting Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. until Jan. 13.

On Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for all 24 hours and on New Year's Eve, the tree will be lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What will the weather be for the Rockefeller Center tree lighting?

It will be chilly and breezy for the tree lighting with highs in the 30s.