NYC could see its first snowflakes of the season this week: Forecast details here

What to Know It's not yet December, but New York City could still see its first snowflakes of the season as a mid-week blast of cold weather sweeps through the area.

Highs will barely reach the freezing mark throughout Tuesday morning, and wind chills during the A.M. commute will be in the teens and 20s.

Because of that bitter cold, the NYC will have a chance at seeing some snow in the morning. But it won't be anything more than some flurries, as the much bigger snow stays around the Great lakes area — feet of snow is possible downwind of lake Ontario.

The bitter cold moved in Monday night and will keep temperatures downright frigid Tuesday morning: Highs will barely reach the freezing mark throughout the morning, and wind chills during the A.M. commute will be in the teens and 20s. Don't expect it to change all the much as the sun comes out, as it will feel in the 20s all day and highs stay in the 30s.

Wednesday doesn't appear to be all that much warmer. Fortunately the big chill is short-lived, however, with temperatures rebounding to near-50 on Thursday.

Friday's highs get to 50 with another round of rain by evening. There’s a chance of rain early next week, too.