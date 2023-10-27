Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson to host this year's ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center' tree-lighting ceremony

Clarkson, who has released multiple holiday albums, will also perform at the event

By Eric Mullin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kelly Clarkson performed during "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" for the first time in 2003.

Twenty years later, she will lead the NBC special.

The Emmy-winning talk show host and Grammy-winning artist will be the host, along with one of the performers, at this year's tree-lighting ceremony from Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Clarkson, who has released multiple holiday albums, revealed that she would be part of the event during Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The news came less than two weeks after "The Kelly Clarkson Show" held its first episode from a new studio inside 30 Rock. Production of the popular daytime talk show moved from Los Angeles to New York City ahead of its fifth season.

"I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree," Clarkson said in a statement.

Clarkson will be joined on the telecast by "TODAY" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin. There will be additional performances, to be announced at a later date, as well.

Local

migrant crisis 8 hours ago

New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town

Taylor Swift 10 hours ago

NY home's Halloween display of Taylor Swift and her ‘boyfriend graveyard' goes viral

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit for the first time during a live two-hour broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 29. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing on NBC and Peacock.

This article tagged under:

Kelly ClarksonRockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us