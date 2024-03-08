Man shot and killed by police in Queens after charging at officers with knife: Police

A man was shot and killed by NYPD officers in Queens after he stabbed his with a knife inside an apartment, then charged at officers, according to police and law enforcement sources.

Police responded to a call about an assault in progress inside an apartment building on 62nd Avenue in Rego Park just before 7 p.m. Friday, police said during a news conference. The officers saw a 46-year-old man armed with a knife on the second floor of the building, who then allegedly charged at them.

The sergeant hit the man with his taser, while two other officers fired their guns, according to police. About four gunshots were fired in all.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

It is believed that the man had used the knife he was holding to stab a woman, who law enforcement sources said was his wife, in the stomach. She was being treated for at least two stab wounds; law enforcement sources said she suffered critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

The who encounter took place during a family gathering with children present, according to police.