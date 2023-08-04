Pregnant mother and young child among 3 struck by minivan on Yonkers sidewalk

A pregnant mother and her 6-year-old child were among three people struck by a van while on a Yonkers sidewalk Friday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on New Main Street in downtown Yonkers, Det. Sgt. Frank DiDomizio said. A van hit a building then went onto the sidewalk, striking three people.

A pregnant 40-year-old woman and her young child, along with a 51-year-old woman, were injured, according to police. All three suffered minor injuries and were recovering at the hospital.

Investigators learned that the driver of the van was unlicensed, with only a learner's permit. There was no licensed adult in the vehicle. The driver, who has not been identified, was issued a summons for the infraction, as was the registered owner of the van.

The building that the van struck was not structurally compromised as a result of the crash, police said, and an evacuation was not necessary.