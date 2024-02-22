Brooklyn

Semi hauling beer slams into NYC Popeyes restaurant with customers inside

By NBC New York Staff

A tractor-trailer hauling beer crashed into a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Brooklyn on Wednesday, smashing the front of the restaurant but fortunately causing no serious injuries, authorities say.

It happened in East Williamsburg near Metropolitan Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m.

A car appears to have been involved as well, video from the scene shows. Footage also shows a sprawling emergency response. The front of the restaurant appears destroyed.

There were customers inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

One of those individuals says she heard a "loud boom." Then there was shattered glass and smoke everywhere.

"I'm still in shock, I'm still shaking right now," Shelby Lewis said in the aftermath of the accident. "Both doors inside -- gone."

The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No Popeye's customers or employees were hurt.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

