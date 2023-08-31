New Jersey

Pilot dies in helicopter crash near NJ airport: Officials

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Federal investigators were looking into a deadly helicopter crash reported near Princeton Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to the FAA, a Robinson R22 helicopter went down around 3:15 p.m. The aircraft’s pilot was the only person on board.

First responders managed to pull the pilot from the wreckage, but officials said injuries sustained in the crash proved fatal. Additional details about the pilot were not immediately known.

Officials said a firefighter from a station house located in the area witnessed the helicopter “flying erratically” before dropping out of sight.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The pilot took off from Princeton Airport.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

News

Labor Day 27 mins ago

NYPD using drones to monitor NYC backyard Labor Day parties, spurring privacy concerns

Queens 8 hours ago

Brothers charged in shooting of off-duty NYPD officer in road rage fight: Police

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us