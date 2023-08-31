Pilot dies in helicopter crash near NJ airport: Officials

Federal investigators were looking into a deadly helicopter crash reported near Princeton Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to the FAA, a Robinson R22 helicopter went down around 3:15 p.m. The aircraft’s pilot was the only person on board.

First responders managed to pull the pilot from the wreckage, but officials said injuries sustained in the crash proved fatal. Additional details about the pilot were not immediately known.

Officials said a firefighter from a station house located in the area witnessed the helicopter “flying erratically” before dropping out of sight.

The pilot took off from Princeton Airport.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.