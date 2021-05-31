Park Police Rescue Dog That Tumbled Into Western NY Gorge

A specialized police ropes team went down into a western New York gorge to rescue a dog that had fallen into it, state park police said.

The Labrador retriever, named Achilles, plunged about 150 to 200 feet (46 to 61 meters) Sunday afternoon into a gorge in Letchworth State Park in Castile, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Buffalo, the park police said in a Facebook post. The dog broke his leg and was stranded.

The Genesee High Angle Rope Rescue team found Achilles, and members including Sgt. Phil Nesbitt and Officer James Marzec made their way down to the dog.

Achilles was taken to a vet. Police said that except for the broken leg and some minor injuries, he was healthy.