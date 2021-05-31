Animal Rescue

Park Police Rescue Dog That Tumbled Into Western NY Gorge

Police said that except for the broken leg and some minor injuries, the dog was healthy

Police retrieve a dog that fell into a gorge in Letchworth State Park.
NY State Park Police

A specialized police ropes team went down into a western New York gorge to rescue a dog that had fallen into it, state park police said.

The Labrador retriever, named Achilles, plunged about 150 to 200 feet (46 to 61 meters) Sunday afternoon into a gorge in Letchworth State Park in Castile, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Buffalo, the park police said in a Facebook post. The dog broke his leg and was stranded.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Genesee High Angle Rope Rescue team found Achilles, and members including Sgt. Phil Nesbitt and Officer James Marzec made their way down to the dog.

News

NYPD 2 hours ago

NYC Institutes New Curfew at Washington Square Park Over ‘Disorderly Behavior'

Long Island 1 hour ago

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Hit After Shooter Fires Dozens of Rounds at LI Home: Source

Achilles was taken to a vet. Police said that except for the broken leg and some minor injuries, he was healthy.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Animal RescueNew Yorkletchworth state park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us