NYPD warns of traffic delays this week as United Nations General Assembly meets

The NYPD is warning of likely gridlock through midtown Manhattan this week as world leaders, including President Joe Biden, attend the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The NYPD announced a number of road closures and truck restrictions for the next two weeks.

The NYPD will be turning much of Manhattan into controlled zones, with extra officers from 34th Street to 65th Street, and from First Avenue to Seventh Avenue. There will also be fewer open lanes from 42nd Street to 57th Street in midtown, as well as from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority is encouraging New Yorkers to take the subway, including the 4, 5, 7, E and F lines.

“The fastest and safest way to get around the East Side of Manhattan during the United Nations General Assembly is by taking one of the numerous subway lines that provide round the clock service,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey in a press release.

The Department of Transportation listed Sept. 18 through Sept. 22 as Gridlock Alert Days.

What streets are closed during the United Nations General Assembly?

The following streets will be closed through Saturday, Sept. 29, according to the NYPD:

1st Ave. from 42nd St. to 48th St.

42nd St. from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

44th St. from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

38th St. from Lexington Ave. to 3rd Ave.

48th St. and 49th St. from Park Ave. to Lexington Ave.

50th St. and 51st St. from Madison Ave. to Park Ave.

58th St. from 6th Ave. to 7th Ave. (not always a full closure)

61st St. and 62nd St. from Madison Ave. to Park Ave.

Truck restrictions are in place when the General Assembly is in session on the following streets:

1st Ave. from 34th St. to 42nd St.

Lexington Ave. from 37th St. to 39th St.

38th St. from Park Ave. to Lexington Ave.

Lexington Ave. from 48th St. to 57th St.

Park Ave. from 65th St. to 40th St.

Madison Ave from 42nd St. to 51st St.

49th St. from Lexington Ave. to 3rd Ave.

50th St. from Park Ave. to 3rd Ave.

51st St. from Lexington Ave. to 3rd Ave.

57th St. from 6th Ave. to 7th Ave.

If you do opt to bike, know that protected bicycle lanes in East Midtown along First and Second Avenues, which have over 7,000 daily riders, will stay open during UN General Assembly week. Cyclists along First Avenue will use the First Avenue Tunnel between East 40th and East 49th streets and remain in effect 24 hours a day next week.

Along Second Avenue, a temporary bike lane will be in effect between East 47th and East 42nd streets each day until 9 p.m. Cyclists on both avenues will be subject to security checkpoints and occasional, unannounced traffic freezes.