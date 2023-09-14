UN General Assembly Gridlock Alert: Traffic changes and what to know

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, which is expected to be the largest gathering of its kind in nearly a decade, the New York City Department of Transportation released their list of Gridlock Alert days through the end of 2023.

The NYPD will be turning much of Manhattan into controlled zones, with extra officers from 34th Street to 65th Street, and from First Avenue to Seventh Avenue. There will also be fewer open lanes from 42nd Street to 57th Street in midtown, as well as from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.

"There will be dedicated cone lanes to facilitate emergency vehicles and high profile dignitary escorts," said NYPD Transit Division Chief Michael Pilecki.

Patrick Freaney, the special agent-in-charge for the Secret Service, said they anticipate 151 heads of state to be in attendance, the most since 2015.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

NBC News confirmed President Biden plans to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, although it was not clear where that meeting will be held. There will also likely be protests on a host of topics like climate, but there are no specific threats.

The coned lands and checkpoints begin Monday morning at 7 a.m. and will continue until the UN ends its session each day through Sept. 26. Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across the general UN area in Manhattan, located at First Avenue and 42nd Street.

The use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly is highly encouraged by the city.

The DOT said the Gridlock Alert days are when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested. Traffic data shows average vehicle speeds in the Midtown Central Business District during UN General Assembly week drop to under 4 mph, which compares with a slightly more robust 6 to 7 mph on a usual day.

Here is a list of Gridlock Alert days for the rest of 2023 — so mark your calendars accordingly:

List of NYC Gridlock Alert Days

Monday, September 18, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023

One final note: If you do opt to bike, know that protected bicycle lanes in East Midtown along First and Second Avenues, which have over 7,000 daily riders, will stay open during UN General Assembly week. Cyclists along First Avenue will use the First Avenue Tunnel between East 40th and East 49th streets and remain in effect 24 hours a day next week.

Along Second Avenue, a temporary bike lane will be in effect between East 47th and East 42nd streets each day until 9 p.m. Cyclists on both avenues will be subject to security checkpoints and occasional, unannounced traffic freezes.