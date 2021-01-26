NYPD Officer Shot Near Bronx Intersection: Police

An NYPD officer was shot in the lower back in Bronx Tuesday night, a senior police official said.

The plainclothes officer was near the corner of White Plains Road and Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood around 10:30 p.m., a senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the incident said. The suspect was identified by the officer, who is assigned to the gun violence suppression division, and then fled.

The cop chased after the suspect before two or three shots were heard, a senior police official said. The detective was hit at least once, and was wearing a protective vest at the time of the shooting.

The officer was transported by a police department van to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. A City Hall spokesperson confirmed that Mayor Bill de Blasio was heading to the hospital.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and a police had a suspect in custody, according to a senior police official.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting are ongoing.

