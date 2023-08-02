NYPD cop and dad found dead in Bronx apartment in possible murder-suicide: Sources

A NYPD officer was found dead along with his father in what is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide in the Bronx, according to sources.

Officers responded to an apartment on Fteley Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said, where they found two men unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both men were pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that one of the men found dead was an off-duty narcotics detective who has been working in the borough since 2018. The other man was his father, a former cab driver, sources said.

The incident was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, though it was not immediately clear who may have shot whom, according to law enforcement sources. The officer was supposed to be at a softball game Wednesday afternoon, but when he didn't show, members of the team went to the apartment and found both men dead, sources told NBC New York.

A gun was recovered at the scene, as well as multiple shell casings, police said. An investigation is ongoing.