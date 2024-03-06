NY gov, MTA boss to make subway safety announcement as NYPD resumes bag checks

New York's governor and the head of the MTA are expected to outline renewed state efforts to address surging subway crime in the city Wednesday, a day after Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to reimplement heightened security measures, including bag checks, at select stations across the five boroughs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber are expected to make the mid-morning announcement at the NYC Transit Rail Control Center on West 54th Street in Manhattan. It can be streamed live here starting at 10 a.m.

Wednesday's developments come on the heels of Adams' announcement about enhanced bag checks at certain subway stations starting this week. He didn't immediately say which stations would see enhanced security, but according to City Hall, police will be deploying 94 bag screening teams to 136 subway stations each week.

Intelligence, threat assessments and passenger volume will factor into the locations, City Hall said.

Adams also said the city continues to review metal-detection technology for subway entry, but nothing is imminent.

High-profile cases of subway violence have killed and injured a number of New Yorkers in multiple boroughs as of late.

Last week, a subway conductor was knifed in the neck in Brooklyn, a 27-year-old was slashed in the hand in Manhattan and a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in the Bronx in three unrelated incidences of transit violence within 36 hours. This week, a man was kicked to the tracks at Penn Station. In the last 24 hours, another rider was victimized in an unprovoked hammer attack at a Queens station, while one was attacked with an umbrella on the Upper East Side.

A recent trio of homicides also made headlines.

Another MTA worker has been violently attacked while on the job. The A train conductor stuck his head out of the conductor's window when the train stopped at Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn when someone rushed up and slashed his neck. The suspect is still on the run. NBC New York's Myles Miller reports.

MTA officials, union representatives and elected leaders at all levels of government have decried the violence.

Recent NYPD data paints a concerning picture, with 2023 seeing the highest number of subway assaults since at least 1996. Over that year, there were 570 assaults, marking a slight increase from the previous year and averaging about 1.5 incidents daily.

But NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper says progress is being made. An infusion of 1,000 more officers into the subway system — done in direct response to a January spike that featured a 45% jump in crime, according to Kemper — led to a 17% reduction in crime in February, Kemper said.

The NYPD is searching for the man behind a subway kick that sent a man onto the tracks. The incident occurred Sunday night at 34th Street-Penn Station. Police said the suspect is on the run, but they're putting out a photo hoping it helps them track him down. NBC New York's Marc Santia reports.

That crime spike came after the city ended its police overtime program in the subway. It was not clear whether the city or state, or some combination, would foot the bill for the estimated $15 million a month that the extra policing costs.

Adams has asked the state to pay for the patrols, adding the last time that state money for extra police dried up, crime rates increased.

"We picked up some of the cost ourselves, but it didn’t have the same level of omnipresence," he said.

Hochul's office said Tuesday that the governor had agreed to provide additional state manpower to shore up efforts.

For the year, subway crime is still up 13% compared to 2023, with assaults on the transit system up 11%. NYPD transit police are investigating 86 assaults, up from last year's 77. And three homicides in the first two months of the year mark a troubling start, especially when compared to 2023 at this time, when there were none.