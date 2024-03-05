Man threatening customers with weapon at Queens subway station injures 1: Sources

One person was hospitalized after an attack at a Queens subway station by a man wielding a metal object who had been threatening customers, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the Grand Avenue E/F/R station in Elmhurst, officials said. The victim was exiting the station, going up the stairs, when the suspect hit him in the back of the head with a metal object, believed to be a hammer, according to a law enforcement with direct knowledge of the situation.

The law enforcement source tells NBC New York the victim had no interaction with the alleged attacker and no words were exchanged prior to the attack, which is believed to be unprovoked.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive, a law enforcement source said. It was not immediately clear whether the 34-year-old victim was a customer or an MTA worker.

The suspect took off after the attack, with the hammer still in hand, a law enforcement source told NBC New York. No arrests have yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

The attack comes the same day Mayor Eric Adams announced he was reinstituting random security bag checks at subway hubs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said tomorrow the governor will announce new legislation and plans to protect riders, especially at major hubs , including Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station.