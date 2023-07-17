NYC Restaurant Week returns soon: Here are some top deals in every borough

New York's foodies' favorite time of the year is back.
New York City's Restaurant Week, a culinary staple in the food community, will return to the Big Apple from July 24 to August 20.
Restaurant Week, which is actually a month long, includes incredible prix fixe lunch and dinner deals in participating restaurants across the entire city.
Here are some delicious highlights in each of the five boroughs:
Manhattan
Black Barn, NoMad
- $45 Lunch
- $60 Dinner
The Dutch, SoHo
- $ 45 Lunch
- $ 60 Dinner
- $ 60 Sunday Dinner
Archer & Goat, Harlem
- $ 30 Dinner
- $ 30 Sunday Dinner
Petite Boucherie, West Village
- $ 45 Lunch
- $ 60 Dinner
Maya, Upper East Side
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
Brooklyn
Palo Santo, Park Slope
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
Barano, Wiliamsburg
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
As You Are, Boerum Hill
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 60 Dinner
Kru, Greenpoint
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
Victor, Gowanus
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
Queens
Guantanamera, Forest Hills
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
Knock Knock, Long Island City
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
Hoja Santa, Astoria
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
The Queensboro, Jackson Heights
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
Queens Bully, Forest Hills
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
Staten Island
Maizal, Rosebank
- $ 30 Dinner
- $ 30 Sunday Dinner
Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar, and Cabaret, Bloomfield
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 45 Sunday Dinner
Bridge's Kitchen, Stapleton Heights
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 45 Dinner
- $ 45 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
- $ 60 Sunday Dinner
Sally's Southern, West Brighton
- $ 45 Lunch
- $ 45 Dinner
Violette's Cellar, New Dorp
- $ 45 Lunch
- $ 45 Dinner
The Bronx
Chocobar Cortés, Mott Haven
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 45 Dinner
Flava's Restaurant and Lounge, Woodstock
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 30 Dinner
- $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
- $ 30 Sunday Dinner
Clinton Hall, Belmont
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
- $ 30 Dinner
- $ 30 Sunday Dinner
Maisonetta, Mott Haven
- $ 30 Lunch
- $ 60 Dinner
Shanghai Red, Westchester Square
- $ 30 Dinner
All above restaurants are participating for the full duration of New York City Restaurant Week. Note that lunch and dinner options are only available Monday-Friday, Saturdays are excluded, and Sundays are optional.