NYC Restaurant Week returns soon: Here are some top deals in every borough

Let's eat!

By Liz McCarthy

food on a table being dressed with olive oil
Pexels

New York's foodies' favorite time of the year is back.

New York City's Restaurant Week, a culinary staple in the food community, will return to the Big Apple from July 24 to August 20.

Restaurant Week, which is actually a month long, includes incredible prix fixe lunch and dinner deals in participating restaurants across the entire city.

Here are some delicious highlights in each of the five boroughs:

Manhattan

Black Barn, NoMad

  • $45 Lunch
  • $60 Dinner

The Dutch, SoHo

  • $ 45 Lunch
  • $ 60 Dinner
  • $ 60 Sunday Dinner

Archer & Goat, Harlem

  • $ 30 Dinner
  • $ 30 Sunday Dinner

Petite Boucherie, West Village

  • $ 45 Lunch
  • $ 60 Dinner

Maya, Upper East Side

  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

Brooklyn

Palo Santo, Park Slope

  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

Barano, Wiliamsburg

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

As You Are, Boerum Hill

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 60 Dinner

Kru, Greenpoint

  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

Victor, Gowanus

  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

Queens

Guantanamera, Forest Hills

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

Knock Knock, Long Island City

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

Hoja Santa, Astoria

  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

The Queensboro, Jackson Heights

  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

Queens Bully, Forest Hills

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

Staten Island

Maizal, Rosebank

  • $ 30 Dinner
  • $ 30 Sunday Dinner

Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar, and Cabaret, Bloomfield

  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 45 Sunday Dinner

Bridge's Kitchen, Stapleton Heights

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 45 Dinner
  • $ 45 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
  • $ 60 Sunday Dinner

Sally's Southern, West Brighton

  • $ 45 Lunch
  • $ 45 Dinner

Violette's Cellar, New Dorp

  • $ 45 Lunch
  • $ 45 Dinner

The Bronx

Chocobar Cortés, Mott Haven

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 45 Dinner

Flava's Restaurant and Lounge, Woodstock

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 30 Dinner
  • $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
  • $ 30 Sunday Dinner

Clinton Hall, Belmont

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch
  • $ 30 Dinner
  • $ 30 Sunday Dinner

Maisonetta, Mott Haven

  • $ 30 Lunch
  • $ 60 Dinner

Shanghai Red, Westchester Square

  • $ 30 Dinner

All above restaurants are participating for the full duration of New York City Restaurant Week. Note that lunch and dinner options are only available Monday-Friday, Saturdays are excluded, and Sundays are optional.

