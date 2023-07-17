NYC Restaurant Week returns soon: Here are some top deals in every borough

New York's foodies' favorite time of the year is back.

New York City's Restaurant Week, a culinary staple in the food community, will return to the Big Apple from July 24 to August 20.

Restaurant Week, which is actually a month long, includes incredible prix fixe lunch and dinner deals in participating restaurants across the entire city.

Here are some delicious highlights in each of the five boroughs:

Manhattan

Black Barn, NoMad

$45 Lunch

$60 Dinner

The Dutch, SoHo

$ 45 Lunch

$ 60 Dinner

$ 60 Sunday Dinner

Archer & Goat, Harlem

$ 30 Dinner

$ 30 Sunday Dinner

Petite Boucherie, West Village

$ 45 Lunch

$ 60 Dinner

Maya, Upper East Side

$ 45 Dinner

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

Brooklyn

Palo Santo, Park Slope

$ 45 Dinner

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

Barano, Wiliamsburg

$ 30 Lunch

$ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch

$ 45 Dinner

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

As You Are, Boerum Hill

$ 30 Lunch

$ 60 Dinner

Kru, Greenpoint

$ 45 Dinner

$ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

Victor, Gowanus

$ 45 Dinner

$ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

Queens

Guantanamera, Forest Hills

$ 30 Lunch

$ 45 Dinner

$ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

Knock Knock, Long Island City

$ 30 Lunch

$ 45 Dinner

$ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

Hoja Santa, Astoria

$ 45 Dinner

$ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

The Queensboro, Jackson Heights

$ 45 Dinner

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

Queens Bully, Forest Hills

$ 30 Lunch

$ 45 Dinner

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

Staten Island

Maizal, Rosebank

$ 30 Dinner

$ 30 Sunday Dinner

Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar, and Cabaret, Bloomfield

$ 45 Dinner

$ 45 Sunday Dinner

Bridge's Kitchen, Stapleton Heights

$ 30 Lunch

$ 45 Dinner

$ 45 Sunday Lunch / Brunch

$ 60 Sunday Dinner

Sally's Southern, West Brighton

$ 45 Lunch

$ 45 Dinner

Violette's Cellar, New Dorp

$ 45 Lunch

$ 45 Dinner

The Bronx

Chocobar Cortés, Mott Haven

$ 30 Lunch

$ 45 Dinner

Flava's Restaurant and Lounge, Woodstock

$ 30 Lunch

$ 30 Dinner

$ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch

$ 30 Sunday Dinner

Clinton Hall, Belmont

$ 30 Lunch

$ 30 Sunday Lunch / Brunch

$ 30 Dinner

$ 30 Sunday Dinner

Maisonetta, Mott Haven

$ 30 Lunch

$ 60 Dinner

Shanghai Red, Westchester Square

$ 30 Dinner

All above restaurants are participating for the full duration of New York City Restaurant Week. Note that lunch and dinner options are only available Monday-Friday, Saturdays are excluded, and Sundays are optional.