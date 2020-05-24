New York City

NYC Marriage License Appointments Booked Through September

New York City couples eager to tie the know may have to wait a few months.

It's been a few weeks the city announced "Project Cupid," its first online marriage license portal. Now, the city clerk's office says there's about a fourth-month wait to get a license.

They say 3,700 appointments have been made for marriage licenses. The New York Post first reported the delay.

The office confirmed the delay is due to limited staff trained to perform the online functions. They say the earliest available appointments are in September.

Staff want to remind people to check back at the clerk's website for any opening in case couples cancel their appointment.

The city is working to train additional staff and bring them online as soon as possible.

This article tagged under:

New York Citycoronavirus pandemicMarriage License
