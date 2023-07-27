NYC Cooling Centers: Where to go to keep cool as city under excessive heat warning

For the first time in nearly two years, New York City is under an excessive heat warning due to the extreme high temperatures and suffocating humidity that will be gripping the region for the next few days.

While we all know summertime in the city can get hot, it's uncommon for it to get this hot. There hasn't been an excessive heat warning issued for the city since Aug. 13, 2021, according to Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will reach the mid 90s (at least), and heat index levels are expected to top 105.

So for the many New Yorkers who don't have central air conditioning or any sort of A/C units in their homes, what are the options for them to keep cool during the dangerous heat?

"This is not our first heat wave and, with climate change accelerating, it won't be our last," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "Over and over again, we're experiencing what we have not witnessed in the past in this region and we need to be clear when we talk about hot weather. Heat kills more New Yorkers every year than any other kind of extreme weather event."

To that end, the city has opened more than 500 cooling centers that it employs during particularly hot days when a heat advisory is issued. The centers are open to the public and are located in libraries, older adult centers and more.

For a map and full list of cooling centers throughout the five boroughs, click here. Residents can also call 311 for more information on cooling centers closest to them.

If cooling centers aren't your thing, the city's public pools have extended their hours as well. City pools will be open one hour longer, until 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the mayor said.

There is also a long list of other cooling features available through the NYC Parks Department. Those include spray features and splash pads that provide summer fun for children, and are open whenever temperatures top 80 degrees.

For a map of available spray features and outdoor pools, click here.

For more information on what pools are open, what items to bring and not bring, and other rules, click here.

As temperatures soar during what looks to be the first heat wave of 2023, Storm Team 4's Dave Price breaks down how to identify heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

There are also 14 miles of beaches in New York City, according to the Parks Department, which this year will be open until Sept. 10. Swimming is allowed when lifeguards are on duty, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

For a list of the free NYC beaches open to the public, click here.

Of course, there is also the time-honored NYC tradition of using fire hydrants to keep cool — but city residents are not allowed to open a hydrant on their own. Instead, they can request a spray cap be added to a hydrant by a local firehouse.

Those looking to get a hydrant cap must provide contact information to the city's Department of Environmental Protection. Those interested must be over 18, and can go to a firehouse, show ID, and fill out a form. For more information, click here.

The mayor also encouraged people looking to stay indoors to take advantage of the many places throughout the city that provide air conditioning on a regular basis regardless of the conditions outside.

"You can take part in indoor activities, like going to the movies, visiting a museum or library or walking in a mall," Adams said, while reminding people not to forget about their furry friends during these hot days as well. "Remember to give your pets plenty of water to drink and walk them early in the morning and late in the evening. We don't want any animal companions to suffer either, so this is crucial that we take necessary care."

For more information on how to keep pets cool and safe during a heat wave, click here.

For more information on what the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion are, click here.