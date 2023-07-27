Watch out for these signs of heat stroke as 2023's first heat wave blankets NYC area

It's hot. It's humid. But that's normal for summer, right?

No. New York City and surrounding areas have been placed under excessive heat warning Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service, and it's important to know the signs of dangerous heat-related illnesses.

The last time the city was issued an excessive heat warning was in August 2021, NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a news conference Thursday morning. The peak of the intense heat is forecasted for around noon through 8 p.m., he said, but it's important to be mindful of the higher-than-normal temperatures through the night -- especially for at-risk groups like children and the elderly.

Among the most serious heat-related illnesses that can occur is heat stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These are the warning signs you should watch out for, and what you should do when you or your loved ones experience the symptoms:

Signs of heat stroke

High body temperature

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Passing out

Heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature. This happens when the sweating mechanism fails and the body cannot cool down, according to the CDC.

Having a heat stroke can cause the body temperature to rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.

How to treat someone with heat stroke

If you see any of the listed signs, call 911 immediately because a heat stroke can be life-threatening. Then move the person to a shady area and cool them off with something, but do not give them anything to drink.

Signs of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tired or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

How to treat someone with heat exhaustion

Move the person to a cool place, and give them some water to sip. Some cooling methods include wetting the skin, soaking clothing with cool water, or giving them a cold shower or ice bath if possible.

Call 911 if symptoms last more than an hour, if they get worse or if they are throwing up.