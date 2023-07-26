Tri-state sounds alarm ahead of summer's 1st heat wave: What to know

Oppressive heat and humidity start to build across the tri-state on Wednesday, culminating this weekend in what is expected to be the first heat wave of the summer.

Temperatures will top 90 degrees Wednesday, and highs will stay around that level (and above) through Saturday. Friday looks to be the hottest of the stretch, as highs are expected to be around 95.

Heat index levels on Thursday and Friday will likely be in the 95-100 range, even possibly topping 100 on Friday. Thursday will also mark the start of a heat advisory, which will likely be extended into the next day, for much of the tri-state.

With temperatures expected to soar into the latter half of the week, city and state officials began issue warnings ahead of the projected heat wave in hopes of mitigating health risks and getting vulnerable people access to safer conditions.

Cooling centers, often air-conditioned public spaces like libraries, schools or community centers, will be opening across tri-state to provide free access to an escape from the heat.

“As we brace for a week of heightened heat, we are witnessing what is fast becoming our new normal — a direct repercussion of climate change," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. "I call on all New Yorkers to exercise caution and take necessary steps to lessen their exposure to these conditions.”

The city advises people avoid extended outdoor activities during the hottest period of the day -- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- and to not leave anyone unattended in a parked car, even if its for just a few minutes. When open, NYC cooling centers can be found here or by calling 3-1-1. The state's list of centers is located here.

Next door in the Garden State, cooling center in New Jersey can be found at 2-1-1 or here.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state would activate its extreme hot weather protocol during the hot spell, from Wednesday morning to Sunday morning. Cooling centers will be made available statewide -- a list of locations can be found by calling 2-1-1.

Highs will peak on Friday and Saturday before a front will cut temperatures 10 to 15 degrees for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are more seasonable to start next week.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast: