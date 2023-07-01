Health

Beat the heat: How to recognize and treat heat stroke

It's crucial to take precautions against heat stroke as temperatures soar, and know what to do if you or someone you're with shows signs of heat stroke.

By Jessie Nguyen

NBC Universal, Inc.

With temperatures creeping up during the summer months, it's important to know how to stay safe and steer clear of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.

Heat stroke can be dangerous and is among the most serious heat-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are some ways you can identify heat stroke and what you should do when you see some of its symptoms.

What is heat stroke?

Heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature. This happens when the sweating mechanism fails and the body cannot cool down, according to the CDC.

Having a heat stroke can cause the body temperature to rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.

Symptoms of heat stroke to watch out for

  • Red, hot, dry skin
  • High body temperature
  • Rapid, strong pulse
  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness
  • Nausea
  • Confusion
  • Unconsciousness

How to treat someone with heat stroke

If you see any of the listed signs, get the person to a shady area and cool the victim rapidly.

Some cooling methods include wetting the skin, soaking clothing with cool water, or giving them a cold shower or ice bath if possible.

Continue to monitor body temperature until it reaches 101-102°F. Do not give the person fluids.

Delay in heat stroke treatment can be fatal. It's important to get the victim medical assistance as soon as possible.

This article tagged under:

Healthsummersummer heat
