How to keep your pets cool and safe during a heat wave

Hot summer days can be dangerous and even deadly. Because of this, precautions should be taken during intense heat.

Safety precautions during heat waves should not just be for humans, but should extend to our loyal pet companions.

Many of the safety tips provided by The Humane Society of the United States are similar to precautions for humans during heat waves.

Hot summer days can be dangerous and even deadly. Because of this, precautions should be taken during intense heat.

However, these safety precautions should not just be for humans, but should extend to our loyal pet companions -- and in fact, many of the safety tips are similar to those the CDC shares on how humans can keep safe and cool during intense summer months.

Keep the following tips in mind from The Humane Society of the United States in order to ensure that your pet is safe during heat waves or just overall hot weather:

Just like humans, the humidity index also dictates how hot your pet will be since high humidity keeps them from releasing internal heat as fast as they may need to. "When animals pant, moisture from their lungs evaporates and helps reduce their body heat. But high humidity conditions hamper that process and their ability to cool themselves," Dr. Barbara Hodges, DVM, MBA, of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association said. It is important to keep informed on the heat as well as the humidity index.

Never leave your pet unattended in a locked car.

Limit time exercising outside -- and just outside in general.

Provide ample shade and water if your pet is spending limited time outdoors.

Additionally, because animals respond differently to heat than humans do it is important to understand that fans and other devices don't cool off pets as effectively as they do people.

Keep your pets cool with pupsicles, plenty of water and cooling mats.

Keep watch over your pets and watch for signs of heatstroke which include: "heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness." If you think your pet is suffering from heatstroke you should: Move them into the shade or inside an air-conditioned location. Apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck, chest and run cool water over them (not cold water!) Let your pet drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. Take your pet immediately to a veterinarian.



