Nurse Sets Staffer on Fire at NJ Hospital

A contract nurse at a New Jersey hospital set another staffer on fire in a break room Monday morning, the hospital said, and cops are still hunting for the suspect.

Hackensack Meridian Health said in a statement that a "contracted agency nurse" entered the room at Hackensack University Medical Center and "allegedly set the team member on fire."

Sources familiar with the investigation told News 4 New York that the weapon appeared to possibly be a culinary torch.

The hospital said there were no witnesses and police did not yet have a motive.

The nurse, who cleared a background check and has been working at the facility since November, fled the hospital and drove off in his car.

The burned female staffer, who the sources said was a patient care technician, was transferred to another hospital for treatment. Sources indicated she was in critical but stable condition with severe burns to her face and upper body.