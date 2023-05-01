New Yorkers Owe $800 Million in Unpaid Water Bills. The Worst Offender Owes $424,000

Officials say that New Yorkers owe the city $800 million in unpaid water bills, and now the Eric Adams administration is going after the the worst deadbeats who have dodged their payments -- including one that owes nearly half a million dollars.

"We don’t want to shut off anyone’s water," Mayor Adams said Monday, while instructing his team at the Department of Environmental Protection to target those who owe the most. There are said to be nearly 200,000 addresses with late water bills.

City officials singled out the Decoration and Design Building — known as the D&D building — on Third Avenue in Manhattan. That particular building is the worst offender of unpaid water bills in the city, owing more that $424,000.

Inspectors spray painted a "shut tap warning" on the street outside the building, as notices were plastered on the building's front door in the morning. DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said that got the building management's attention.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"This building received a letter they ignored it. Only responded to sticker this morning," he said at a press conference.

A woman answering the phone at the D&D building on Monday called it an administrative error that’s been rectified. But the commissioner said that if they don’t pay, the water will be shut off.

"100%. I mean, we are not kidding around here," said Aggarwala.

The city is extending its debt forgiveness program for unpaid water bill through the end of May. The amnesty program allows those who owe money to pay off their bill without interest. It's a tactic that helped the city collect $60 million in recent months.

The problem is far from a new one for the city, as the issue stretches back decades. Mayor Michael Bloomberg made a point of mentioning it back in 2008. A homeowners group in the Bronx said the issue is high interest and surprise fees which put middle class taxpayers in a bind, but the amnesty program will help.

"This is not a handout — it allows the community to meet our obligation and pay our bill," said Haydee Rosario of the Shorehaven Homeowners Association.

In order to avoid paying any interest, the bill must be paid in full. If a quarter or half of the bill is paid, the interest can be reduced. The city said it will be going after those who’ve owed more than $1,000 per bill — for more than a year.