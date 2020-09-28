New NYC Shutdowns Loom as COVID-19 Clusters Grow 3x Average; More Nabes Now on Watchlist

What to Know The COVID-19 clusters identified in Brooklyn and Queens have grown 3.3x times the citywide average over the past 14 days; seven of eight problem ZIP codes are 23% of new cases, but just 7 percent of NYC's population

Officials had set a Monday evening deadline for progress, but the situation has only worsened; four more ZIP codes were added to the watchlist

New restrictions could be implemented as soon as Tuesday in the affected ZIP codes; those may include bans of gatherings of 10 or more, mask fines, private school and daycare closures and shuttering businesses again

Coronavirus cases continue to grow at an alarming rate in eight New York neighborhoods, outpacing the citywide average by 3.3 times over 14 days, despite health officials' warning that the spikes may warrant new shutdowns for the first time in months. Businesses in those areas may find themselves closed again.

The city's Department of Health had set a Monday evening deadline to see improvement in the positivity rates; if not, new enforcement actions may be needed. On Friday, health chief Dave Chokshi said, "This may be the most precarious moment that we're facing since we emerged from lockdown."

It's only gotten worse since.

Data is starting to show an uptick in the number of hospitalized patients in two hospitals in Brooklyn and Queens; hospitalizations tend to lag new cases and deaths lag hospitalizations, meaning the city that has lost at least 21,000 people to COVID already -- and likely more than that -- may lose even more lives.

Of the eight neighborhoods seeing extensive COVID growth over the last two weeks, seven account for more than 23 percent of new cases citywide despite representing just under 7 percent of the city's overall population. And those numbers are continuing to increase on a daily basis.

According to the Department of Health, the most worrisome ZIP codes include the Gravesend/Homecrest area, where the positivity rate hit 6.75 percent Sunday. Other problems areas include Midwood (5.34 percent), Kew Gardens (3.82 percent), Edgemere/Far Rockaway (3.9 percent), Borough Park (4.63 percent), Bensonhurst/Mapleton (4.41 percent), Sheepshead Bay (3.91 percent), Flatlands/Midwood (3.85 percent) and Williamsburg (1.78 percent).

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

In addition to those eight ZIP codes, the Department of Health has identified four new ones it says are emerging points of concern: Rego Park (2.34 percent positivity rate), Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (2.71 percent), Kensington/Windsor Terrace (2.45 percent), and Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (2.74 percent).

At this point, it appears unlikely significant progress may be made in these areas before the city's self-imposed Monday evening deadline for progress, given the day-to-day trends. "The immediate scaling back of activities" would apply only to the affected ZIP codes, not citywide, the health department said -- and could include bans of gatherings of 10 or more people, mask fines, private school and child care center closures and shuttering all non-essential businesses again.

A screaming, unmasked heckler interrupted the start -- and later additional parts -- of a briefing by health officials in Brooklyn Friday as they provided an update on emerging COVID clusters there and in Queens that have become so severe they may prompt the first new shutdowns in New York City in months.

New restrictions could be implemented as early as Tuesday. Certain private schools and daycares in the affected ZIP codes have already been put on notice.

Many of those areas have neighborhoods with large Hasidic populations -- and the spikes are occurring in the midst of the High Holy Days, when many in those communities congregate closely in indoor settings. Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked if there were enough Yiddish-speaking contact tracers who would communicate and connect with the community, to which he said there was a "substantial" number who spoke Yiddish. Some neighbors are upset as well, saying they've seen defiant anti-mask behavior in local stores. At one press conference in Gravesend last week, health officials were heckled by an unmasked, spitting man who demanded they leave and challenged the validity of test results.

New York City and the state of New York have held on to low infection rates for months, with daily positivity rates at 1 or below 1 percent, a remarkable turnaround from the 59 percent the city was seeing back in April. But with the return of indoor dining this week and more public school students scheduled to go back to class on Tuesday, de Blasio said he's watching the situation very carefully. It wasn't clear if he may call for more widespread school delays again --or delay the return of indoor dining if cases continue to rise.

As of Sunday, New York City's overall infection rate had ticked up to 1.2 percent, again a comparatively low number nationally and locally from earlier this year. But that marked the first time in weeks it went that high, tightening officials' nerves. Brooklyn tilted the average, reporting a borough-high 2 percent rate, while Queens had the second-highest daily infection rate (1.2 percent).

Asked last week whether he would step in to help curb the clusters' spread, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state only gets involved if the local health department is "impotent or incompetent." That would be needed if the clusters started to elevate the state's overall infection rate. At that point, he said, they're no longer clusters.

Meanwhile, New York state reported more than 1,000 new daily COVID cases Saturday for the first time since June, though Cuomo's office stressed that came out of nearly 100,000 tests, almost double the daily June test number.

The Health Department said that there will be regular inspections of all non-public schools within the cluster area and adjacent zip codes, and enforcement staff will be increased in order to ensure that mask and social distancing compliance remains in place. NBC New York' Tracie Strahan reports.

That number of daily positive tests in a state of more than 19 million people still puts New York in a much better position than many other states. Florida, for instance, reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the same day.

To date, New York has confirmed nearly 456,000 COVID cases, about 6.5 percent of the more than 7 million confirmed nationally. The U.S. death toll topped 200,000 earlier this month, far more than any other country in the world.