New Jersey highway signs delivering snarky holiday messages again this year

Welcome to the Garden State where the New Jersey Department of Transportation has a holiday message for you --actually several of them.

Highway signs that the DOT uses to send drivers important messages about texting and speeding in construction zones throughout the state are now displaying different safety messages, ones with a Jersey twist.

One of the messages reads "Text and Drive Automatic Naughty List." Another reads: "Reckless drivers are worse than the fruitcake."

"I think they're great, they're perfect, especially for New Jersey," one driver told NBC New York.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The DOT said the goal is to promote safer driving habits and prevent crashes. However, not everyone agrees that this is mission accomplished.

"People are distracted enough already and the messages are just too long," another driver said. "They should say drive safely or slow down."

Last year, the federal government ordered New Jersey to take down a different set of messages.

Signs that had messages like "Nice car, did it come with a turn signal?" and "Get your head out of your apps" were deemed too distracting and with meanings that were not clear.

The Federal Highway Administration has the ultimate say on the highway signs.

The signs went up right before the Thanksgiving holiday on all New Jersey state highways and they will stay up until the holidays are over.

"I love it,I think it’s great and made me laugh and I think it’s a good thing," said Bethany Bollerman from Mahwah.