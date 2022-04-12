Brooklyn

Multiple People Shot, Undetonated Devices Found in Brooklyn Subway: FDNY, Sources

A sweeping law enforcement investigation is underway and people are being asked to avoid the area

By Jonathan Dienst and Jennifer Millman

Multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station and several undetonated devices were also found at the location, according to fire officials and law enforcement sources. They stress the investigation is preliminary.

The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't clear.

The FDNY says it responded to a call for smoke at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station, which serves the D, N and R lines in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. and found multiple gunshot victims. No details were immediately available on the devices.

Information on a possible suspect also wasn't immediately known.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
brooklyn subway shooting
Derek French
Victims seen on subway platform after Brooklyn station shooting (Photo credit: Derek French)

Several law enforcement sources say a man possibly dressed in clothing that resembles those worn by MTA workers threw some sort of device and opened fire.

Some of the wounded jumped on another train to flee to the next station, the sources said.

Local

New York 22 mins ago

NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Arrested in Campaign Finance Fraud Case: Sources

Waterbury 3 hours ago

Puerto Rico Olympian's Mother Killed at Home by Stray Bullet in Waterbury, Conn.

The NYPD warned New Yorkers to avoid the area and to expect emergency vehicles and delays.

Photos posted to social media showed people bloodied on the platform, and Citizen app footage showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene.

The MTA says trains on the D, N and R lines were delayed amid an unspecified investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklynsubway crimeterrorSunset Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us