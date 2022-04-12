Suspect Description: Brooklyn Subway Gunman Wore Orange Construction Vest

A manhunt for the man who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway car, wounding five people and sending dozens running in terror, was still underway hours after the train pulled into a Sunset Park station.

The gunman's identity has not been confirmed, but investigators are combing through videos and speaking to witnesses to piece together clues to help track him down. Police described the suspected shooter as a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds.

NYPD officials and senior law enforcement officials say he wore a gas mask and orange construction vest when he opened fire at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Experts say at this early stage that the shooting appears to have been an orchestrated attack, though they caution that much could change rapidly as details develop.

Cops believe he acted alone. A motive is under investigation, though right now the all-out manhunt for the gunman is investigators' top priority.

Police were combing through subway tunnels, based on some witness reports he may have jumped to the tracks, but the gunman remained on the loose as of 10:55 a.m.

Two of the five shooting victims were said to have been seriously wounded. The extent of the other victims' injuries wasn't clear but cops said at least 13 were taken to hospitals. It's not clear if all had been shot.

The FDNY says it responded to a call for smoke at the station and found multiple gunshot victims. No details were immediately available on the undetonated devices.

Photos posted to social media showed people bloodied on the platform, and Citizen app footage showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene.

Some of the wounded jumped on another train to flee to the next station, sources said.

The NYPD warned New Yorkers to avoid the area and to expect emergency vehicles and delays. Power was shut off on the N/R Line from 59 Street to Atlantic Avenue and major delays were reported on the B, D, F, N, Q and R lines. W service is suspended.

Local schools were placed under a shelter in place order, a Department of Education spokesperson said. It's not clear how many were affected. No other information was immediately available.

The NYPD is leading the investigation. Federal investigators with ATF and HSI are also on the scene.

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022