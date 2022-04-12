brooklyn subway shooting

NYC Activates System to Locate Loved Ones Following Brooklyn Subway Shooting

The city announced ways to locate loved ones if you are concerned about the welfare of someone who may have been affected by the shooting and are unable to contact them.

For latest on the Brooklyn subway shooting, click here.

At least 10 Brooklyn subway riders were shot Tuesday by a man wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest who tossed a smoke canister in the train car to distract the rush hour crowd before opening fire, officials and law enforcement sources said.

The shooter remained on the loose more than three hours after he opened fire on the train at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m.

The 36th Street station where the shooting happened has about 9,000 people pass through that stop on an average weekday as of February 2022, according to the MTA. It was 13,000 before the pandemic, which plunged subway ridership citywide.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING

The NYPD warned New Yorkers to avoid the area and to expect emergency vehicles and delays. Power was shut off on the N/R Line from 59 Street to Atlantic Avenue and major delays were reported on the B, D, F, N, Q and R lines. W service is suspended.

No trains were stuck in between stations, officials said. However, the shooting led to widespread chaos amongst New Yorkers during the morning commute, and into the afternoon, as they tried to make sense of what was going on.

With this in mind, the New York City Unified Victim Identification System (UVIS) was activated in response to the NYPD activity located near 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.

If you are concerned about the welfare of someone who may have been affected by the event and are unable to contact them, please call 311. From outside of NYC, you may call 212-639-9675.

